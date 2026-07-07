Trump admits he judges if immigrants are ‘trouble’ by their looks

Trump also claimed his predecessor allowed 11,888 murderers to walk right into the country.

Borders and security are a constant debate in Washington.

Politicians often point fingers at their rivals when discussing national safety.

Now, the current administration is making bold new claims about how they spot potential threats.

Judging by looks

US President Donald Trump spoke at a Rose Garden luncheon on Monday. The event took place in Washington.

He brought up immigration and took a direct shot at his predecessor, according to Daily Express. The president insisted he can spot problematic immigrants just by looking at them.

“We’ve caught most of them. But they came in through an open border. They came in through prisons, mental institutions, drug dealers,” Trump stated.

He added: “You have no idea the drug dealers that came in under Biden. Open border. Nobody checked. They just walk in. And you could look at some of them. You could say, ‘This is trouble.’ And they’d walk into our country. We remove them.”

Disputed numbers

The president also repeated a specific figure during his speech. He pointed a finger directly at Joe Biden. Trump claimed his predecessor allowed 11,888 murderers to walk right into the country.

He told the luncheon crowd that these dangerous individuals currently live in regular neighborhoods. But his team has already removed or jailed most of those criminals.

Reporters immediately pointed out a major flaw in this statistic. The number actually originates from a 2024 report published by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, US News noted.

That original document counted individuals with homicide convictions living outside federal detention. Those specific arrivals actually took place over the last four decades, rather than just during the previous administration. This completely changes the timeline of the claim.

A massive sweep

Behind the scenes, federal agents are busy changing their tactics. They are moving away from loud city raids. Instead, officers are quietly hitting new enforcement targets in communities all across the entire nation.

A recent five-day operation at the end of June resulted in a massive wave of 10,000 arrests. That breaks down to roughly 2,000 detentions every single day.

The Department of Homeland Security celebrated the successful blitz. They confirmed their agents are actively tracking down people with serious criminal records.

“Our message is clear: if you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you,” the department said in a statement.

Sources: US News, Daily Express