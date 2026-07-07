Belgium mercilessly trolls Trump after eliminating the US from the World Cup

Trump has not yet reacted to the trolling.

Even if you are not interested in football (soccer), you would have to be living under a rock not to have read anything about the red-card saga.

To sum up: In the round-of-32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, US star striker Folarin Balogun was shown a controversial straight red card, sending him to the locker room before everyone else.

The straight red card also meant that Balogun received a one-match suspension, making him ineligible to play in the US’s Round of 16 match against Belgium.

But then everything took a dramatic turn. FIFA decided to suspend the suspension for a 12-month probationary period, meaning Balogun was once again eligible to play for the US.

FIFA did not provide an explanation for the decision, but it was later revealed that Donald Trump had asked FIFA to review the one-match suspension—a request Trump later confirmed.

The football world was outraged, wondering what impact this would have on the knockout match.

As it turned out, not much.

Crushing victory

In a tense matchup, Belgium took the lead after nine minutes, only for the US to equalize a few minutes later.

Then things started to fall apart for the US. Two minutes after the equalizer, Belgium regained the lead, and two more goals after halftime put the final nail in the coffin.

Heartbreak for US fans. In an interview with FIFA after the match, US head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Belgium was simply “better than us.”

The trolling begins

Following the red-card controversy, the Belgians did not waste the opportunity to troll the US president.

After Romelu Lukaku scored the final goal, he performed the “Trump dance” on the pitch.

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On X, the official account of the Belgian national football team simply posted: “Overturn this.”

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Even Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took a jab at Trump, posting a picture of his cat lying next to a doll depicting Donald Trump, with a speech bubble saying: “I slept well tonight. Did you?”

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Donald Trump has not yet reacted to the trolling.