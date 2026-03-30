Trump and Melania break tradition for State of the Union address

Trump and Melania break tradition with separate SOTU guests.

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A shift in tradition is set to unfold at this year’s State of the Union address. According to CNN, for the first time in years, the president and first lady will spotlight separate priorities through different guest lists.

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump will each bring their own invited guests to the address. Traditionally, the first lady’s guests reflect both her initiatives and the themes of the president’s speech.

“The first lady will have two great children with her as part of her Fostering the Future initiative. The president himself has invited some extraordinary guests this year who, again, truly exemplify what it means to be a patriotic American,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

First lady’s focus

Melania Trump’s guests centre on her advocacy work.

Among them is Sierra Burns, who grew up in foster care and later became an advocate after receiving support through one of the first lady’s programmes.

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Also attending is Everest Nevraumont, a 10-year-old promoting artificial intelligence education, who recently gave a TEDx talk on AI in schools.

“Sierra and Everest embody my ongoing mission to uplift America’s foster youth and expand opportunity for our next generation through education and technology,” the first lady said.

President’s guests

President Trump’s invitees are expected to reflect his policy agenda.

According to the White House, attendees will include US service members and individuals who have benefited from his initiatives.

Among them is a Pennsylvania waitress said to benefit from policies eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, as well as a woman saving money on fertility treatment through a programme known as “TrumpRx”.

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Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is also expected to attend, with Trump set to reference his assassination and address political violence.

The president is also expected to mention Sage Blair in relation to debates over parental rights and gender-related healthcare. He will also honour Navy Captain E. Royce Williams, a 100-year-old veteran.

Sources: CNN, White House statements.