Trump claims America’s biggest threat is now worse than World War II and 9/11

Trump compares new US political movement to the nation’s darkest moments

Donald Trump has dramatically escalated his attacks on the growing democratic socialist movement in the United States, arguing that it now represents a greater danger to the country than some of the darkest chapters in American history.

Speaking from the Oval Office, the president claimed the political movement poses a threat that eclipses both world wars, the attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Trump compares movement to historic tragedies

Trump accused democratic socialist candidates of masking their true political beliefs behind softer language.

“They use the word social democrat because it sounds so nice, but it’s really communism you’re talking about,” he told reporters according to The Irish Star.

He then delivered his strongest warning yet.

“I think it’s the biggest threat to our nation there is, maybe since our founding. That includes World War I, World War II, September 11, it includes the Pearl Harbor attack.”

The remarks come as Trump continues to criticize the rise of democratic socialist candidates, particularly following Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor of New York City earlier this year.

Message repeated across multiple appearances

Similar claims have become a recurring theme in Trump’s recent speeches and social media posts.

While promoting his proposed Save America Act, the president again argued that the country is facing what he describes as a growing communist movement, repeating that he considers it more dangerous than America’s most devastating wars and terrorist attacks.

Ahead of a speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference in Washington, Trump expanded on that message in a lengthy Truth Social post, claiming communist policies may sound appealing at first because they promise generous public benefits but would ultimately lead to national decline.

Christianity also singled out

Trump also argued that communist ideology poses a direct threat to religious freedom, particularly Christianity.

“They will close your Churches, they will kill your people. This is what they’re about. This is the Greatest Threat to our Country since its Founding 250 years ago!”

His latest comments continue a broader campaign in which he has portrayed democratic socialist candidates as an existential threat to the United States while accusing Democratic leaders of failing to confront them.

The president later delivered the keynote address at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual conference, held at the Washington Hilton, where he continued emphasizing the same warning to supporters.