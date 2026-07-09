Trump ditches ‘dangerous’ new Air Force One after Iran threat

The danger was palpable.

Moving a world leader across the globe requires massive logistical planning.

Safety protocols usually demand months of intense preparation. When a scheduled itinerary suddenly changes at the very last minute, observers immediately start asking questions.

A sudden plane swap

Donald Trump recently attended a major NATO summit in Turkey. When the president arrived in Ankara on Monday, he stepped off a brand new aircraft. The luxury jet was a recent gift from the government of Qatar.

However, his departure looked very different. According to The New York Times, Trump left the capital on Wednesday using an older version of Air Force One.

This sudden vehicle change sparked rumors. Security experts quickly pointed to potential vulnerabilities in the gifted aircraft.

Missing security features

Anonymous sources told the American newspaper that the newer plane lacks critical defensive tools.

These safety features come standard on the traditional jet. Because of those missing upgrades, the Secret Service reportedly advised Trump to fly out on the older aircraft.

The region remains highly volatile. American forces recently resumed airstrikes against Iran, creating a tense atmosphere for the visit.

White House communications director Steven Cheung addressed the swap in an official statement. He defended the new jet, noting it features “high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff.”

Tactics and targets

Cheung also hinted at deliberate strategic confusion.

“As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal, including distraction and misdirection, to address those threats,” he stated.

Trump pushed back against the official security narrative. He claimed he sent the new plane ahead so American troops stationed in the UK could admire it.

He insisted he took the older plane simply “for old time’s sake”, though his tone shifted during the flight.

A dangerous flight

Speaking to reporters on the older jet, the president admitted he remains a major assassination target. The danger was palpable. In fact, the press pool was ordered to close their window blinds before taking off.

Trump suggested this drastic safety measure was necessary. He told reporters they were flying on a “dangerous plane” facing direct foreign threats. He also noted that he currently sits at “number one on the kill list” for Iranian forces.

Both presidential planes eventually met up in the UK. From that safe location, Trump boarded the newer aircraft for his final journey home.

Sources: The New York Times, White House Communications