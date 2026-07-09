Why Ursula von der Leyen won’t keep Erdoğan’s unusual NATO gift

The ceremonial pistol Ursula von der Leyen received at the NATO summit is set to be donated to a military museum.

A ceremonial pistol that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received during the NATO summit in Ankara is expected to be donated to a military museum.

At the conclusion of the summit, several international leaders received ceremonial firearms as gifts from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to POLITICO.

Gift to Be Given a New Purpose

According to the European Commission, the pistol will first be handled in accordance with applicable security procedures before a decision is made about its final destination.

“The president expressed her thanks to President Erdoğan for this gesture. The firearm will be securely transported and stored. Once decommissioned, it is the intention of the president to donate the firearm to a military museum,” a spokesperson said, according to POLITICO.

According to the publication, European Council President António Costa also received an engraved pistol, along with ammunition and a cleaning kit, at the conclusion of the summit on Wednesday.

Special Procedures

Costa did not keep the weapon after the presentation. An official from the European Council said his security personnel took possession of the pistol immediately.

“We will follow the Belgian procedures to bring it to Belgium, and then we will store it in line with the security requirements imposed by the General Secretariat of the Council,” the official said.

According to POLITICO, EU sources say the gifts may be worth more than EU rules normally allow officials and institutional leaders to accept. As a result, none of the recipients are expected to keep them for personal use.

Several Leaders

The gifts were presented following the NATO summit in Ankara, where heads of state and government gathered to discuss issues including security and cooperation within the alliance.

The United Kingdom’s outgoing Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten also publicly stated that their pistols would remain in Turkey until they had been decommissioned before being shipped onward, according to POLITICO.

How Expensive Gifts Are Handled

The European Commission’s Code of Conduct states that, as a general rule, commissioners may not keep gifts valued at more than €150.

If a more valuable gift is received in connection with an official or diplomatic event, it must be handed over to the Commission’s Protocol Service, where it is registered and handled in accordance with the applicable rules.

The purpose is to ensure transparency and avoid any doubts about the independence of commissioners.

Sources: POLITICO, EU