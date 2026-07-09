Expert drops warning for parents opening new Trump Accounts

Even with the perks, experts urge parents to look at their own bank balances first.

Raising a family often feels financially overwhelming.

Planning for the future usually means digging through a mountain of confusing savings options.

Now, a brand new tool has arrived to help lighten that load.

Building a nest egg

The federal government just officially rolled out Trump Accounts across the country. Congress created the sweeping financial scheme last year to help minors build long-term wealth.

These digital funds operate exactly like a standard retirement plan. Instead of saving for old age, the money sits securely to help young adults enter the real world.

Any American citizen under 18 can open a portfolio. The cash goes straight into a broad stock market index fund.

Once the child turns 18, they can withdraw the cash for college or a house. Buying other items triggers a strict tax penalty.

Finding free money

Families might not have to fund the pot entirely themselves. If a child was born between 2025 and 2028, the government automatically drops a free $1,000 seed payment into the account.

Financial planner Michael Reynolds told NPR that the single government payment could hit roughly $4,000 by adulthood.

Older kids can score extra cash too. Michael and Susan Dell recently donated $6.25 billion to the project, offering $250 to millions of children in eligible middle-class or lower-income neighbourhoods.

Big employers like Uber, Visa, and Micron are also stepping up with corporate matches for their staff.

Putting parents first

Even with these perks, experts urge parents to look at their own bank balances first.

Carrie Joy Grimes leads the personal finance group WorkMoney. She insists mothers and fathers must secure their own retirement savings before enriching their children.

Grimes told NPR why that exact order matters so much.

She warned, “because what happens is we put money into our kids’ stuff, and then we end up needing help in retirement, and that is a way worse financial stress on our kids.”

Weighing the options

Parents must also weigh this new system against traditional 529 education plans.

Unlike the new scheme, those classic accounts allow students to withdraw money completely tax-free, as long as it pays for school.

Wealthy families can easily use both tools at once to maximize their tax benefits. For everyone else, the new system serves as a simple digital bucket to collect financial gifts.

Ray Boshara from the Aspen Institute believes the scheme will change the game for lower-income families.

“These accounts will be transformative for them,” Boshara told NPR.

Sources: NPR