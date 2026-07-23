Trump has another bad day in court as judge demands secret financial records

The president’s lawyers tried to block the move completely.

High-stakes lawsuits often turn into a game of hide and seek.

When billions of dollars are on the line, lawyers usually try to keep their client’s private accounts out of the spotlight.

Now, a major legal battle has hit a roadblock over secret financial records.

A costly defeat

President Donald Trump just suffered a blow in his massive defamation lawsuit against the BBC. A Florida judge ruled that the American leader must hand over sensitive financial documents to the broadcaster.

Trump is demanding ten billion dollars in damages from the network.

Accordin to Digi24 he claims a 2024 documentary about the Capitol riots ruined his reputation and hurt his business empire.

Judge Enjolique Lett approved a request from the network to access records from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. The president’s eldest son manages the trust. Trump can still appeal the decision.

Fighting for access

Legal teams on both sides fought bitterly over the document request. The president’s lawyers tried to block the move completely. According to DPA, they called the demand “premature, inappropriate and particularly burdensome.”

They argued the situation did not give the network “carte blanche to obtain extensive financial information from hundreds of non-parties.”

But defense lawyers insisted they need the data to see if the president actually lost money. According to court filings from the BBC, “Defendants have sought information from these entities solely because Plaintiff alleges, without limitation, that his financial interests have been harmed by Defendants’ actions and because Plaintiff is the sole beneficiary of a trust that owns or is associated with nearly 400 entities.”

Fallout from a film

The lawsuit centers on a special episode of the show Panorama. The program aired right before the 2024 presidential election. It painted a harsh picture of the Capitol riots, sparking instant controversy.

Following massive public backlash, the BBC admitted the editing made it look like Trump directly ordered the violence.

Network chairman Samir Shah apologized for an “error of judgement”. He noted the broadcast gave “the impression of a direct incitement to violent action.”

The scandal forced former director general Tim Davie to resign. Despite this victory in the court of public opinion, the television station wants the lawsuit thrown out completely.

Network officials warn the case could create a “chilling effect” on “solid reporting on public figures and events.” They also noted that the controversial documentary never even aired in the United States.

Sources: DPA, BBC, Digi24