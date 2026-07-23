US investigates whether Russia helped Iran target secret CIA facilities

New intelligence probe examines possible Russian role in attacks on CIA sites

Questions are mounting inside the U.S. intelligence community after a series of Iranian drone strikes hit CIA facilities in the Gulf, prompting investigators to examine whether Russia played a direct role in making the attacks possible.

Officials familiar with the intelligence assessment say analysts are exploring whether Moscow supplied targeting information, upgraded drone technology or both. No definitive conclusions have been reached, but the effectiveness of the strikes has intensified scrutiny of Russia’s long-standing military cooperation with Tehran.

Intelligence agencies examining Russian role

According to Reuters via. people familiar with the investigation, analysts are looking at several indicators that could point to Russian involvement in the attacks on CIA sites.

At least two facilities were struck in March, including the CIA station located inside the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as well as another site in eastern Iraq. Other locations may also have been targeted, although officials declined to disclose additional details.

One internal assessment produced by a Western intelligence agency reportedly concluded that Russia likely played a role in helping identify the regional CIA facilities that were attacked.

Advanced drones under scrutiny

Western officials briefed on intelligence reports believe the strike in Saudi Arabia may have involved enhanced versions of Iran’s Shahed drones that had benefited from Russian assistance.

According to those officials, one drone breached a vulnerable section of the embassy’s exterior before a second aircraft entered through the opening and exploded inside. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Separate intelligence sources also say Russia has helped improve the accuracy of Iran’s Shahed-136 drones by providing the Kometa-M satellite navigation system, which analysts describe as significantly more accurate and more resistant to electronic jamming than Iran’s domestic alternative.

The Kremlin has previously denied reports that it supplied the system, calling those claims “fake news.”

Investigators still weighing the evidence

Despite growing suspicion, intelligence officials caution that important questions remain unanswered.

Analysts are examining whether Iran specifically targeted the CIA station inside the embassy or whether the agency’s offices were struck as part of a broader attack on the diplomatic compound.

Several officials noted that only a limited number of countries possess both the intelligence capabilities and the strategic motivation to provide highly sensitive targeting data against U.S. intelligence facilities.

Concern over Moscow’s possible involvement has intensified following additional Iranian strikes on U.S. positions in the region, including an attack on an American base in Jordan that killed two soldiers.

Former CIA station chief Daniel Hoffman said such cooperation would fit the broader strategic relationship between Russia and Iran.

“They share an interest in trying to reduce or eliminate U.S. influence altogether in their self-designated spheres of influence,” Hoffman said.

Neither the CIA nor the White House offered substantive comment on the reported investigation. Iran’s mission to the United Nations, Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Saudi government also did not respond to requests for comment.