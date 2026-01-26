Trump has been invited to Russia, Kremlin says

According to the official, there has been “no practical development”, since the invitation was issued.

It sent ripples through the entire Western world when U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the United States.

Contrary to Joe Biden, who was U.S. president when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Donald Trump has a far more open attitude toward the Russian leader. The summit, which took place in Anchorage, Alaska, on September 15, 2025, marked the first time Putin had visited a Western country since the beginning of the invasion.

Since then, the two leaders have not met face to face, but not for lack of trying, if a Russian official is to be believed.

Invited to Russia

In an interview with the Russian state-run news agency TASS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia had invited Trump to visit the country following the Alaska summit.

“Of course, an invitation was made in Anchorage for President Trump to visit the Russian Federation,” Ryabkov noted.

Following the Alaska summit, Putin floated the idea of a future meeting between Trump and Putin to take place in Moscow.

According to Ryabkov, however, no “practical development” has followed from the proposal.

Russia mulls Peace Board membership

During a signing ceremony last week, Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” was officially founded.

Sixty countries received invitations to join the board ahead of the ceremony, of which some 35 have said they intend to join.

Russia also received an invitation to join the board, but as of the inaugural meeting on January 22, 2026, the Kremlin had not indicated whether it would ultimately join.

Sources: TASS, Reuters, Meduza, CNN, AP News