Trump hits historic approval low unseen since Nixon in 1974

To find a commander in chief with a worse score, you have to look back more than fifty years.

When a leader looks out at the country they govern, they usually hope to see a reflection of their own confidence.

But public opinion can shift incredibly fast when the realities of daily life start to bite.

The data rolling in right now suggests a political earthquake is quietly underway.

A harsh reality check

Just last month, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to celebrate his standing with voters. He proudly claimed to hold the highest approval ratings in American history. Even another presidential campaign seemed to be on the table.

According to the New York Times cited by O2, the actual numbers tell a completely different and far more troubling story for the administration. Currently, only 33 percent of Americans support the president, the publication reports.

That figure marks the absolute lowest approval rating of his entire time in office. It also stands as one of the worst polling results for any president serving a second term since modern data collection began.

Echoes of a scandal

To find a commander in chief with a worse score, you have to look back more than fifty years. The New York Times notes that only Richard Nixon polled lower, hitting just 24 percent right before he resigned in 1974 due to the Watergate scandal.

Today, the reasons for the sudden drop are obvious. Support for the president is crashing as the ongoing war in Iran drives up the cost of everyday goods.

American voters are clearly feeling the financial squeeze. Rising gasoline and grocery prices have dragged his approval down sharply from the 39 percent he held just this past April.

Losing crucial support

The economic strain is not the only massive problem facing the current administration right now. A crucial voting bloc is rapidly walking away.

Latino Americans are actively turning their backs on him, according to recent polling and interviews gathered by Politico journalists. The publication reports that these voters are incredibly frustrated by aggressive border enforcement tactics.

Specifically, Politico notes that Latino voters are heavily complaining about sudden attacks by ICE officers. They argue that the swift deportation of their employees is causing massive disruption across their local communities and businesses.

The combined weight of overseas conflicts, expensive household necessities, and strict domestic crackdowns has created a perfect storm. It leaves the president fighting a steep uphill battle to win back public trust.

Sources: O2, New York Times, Politico, Truth Social