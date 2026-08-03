Fuel shortages and economic fatigue fracture Putin’s approval ratings

As a fuel crisis and inflation hit the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings have suffered their steepest decline since 2022.

The illusion of Russian stability is cracking under a fuel crisis and rising inflation. Ordinary citizens face gasoline rationing and internet blackouts, bringing their frustration into the open. This mounting anger now shows up in official public polling, signaling a shift in how people view their leadership.

The polling collapse

State-linked agencies are recording sharp drops in presidential support that they can no longer hide. As reported by Kyiv Post, the Public Opinion Foundation noted a 5% weekly drop in Vladimir Putin’s approval rating, bringing it to 66%. This marks the steepest weekly collapse in support since the Kremlin announced its partial mobilization in autumn 2022.

The state-run Russian Public Opinion Research Center confirmed this trend, measuring the president’s approval at 65% in mid-July, according to The Moscow Times. Overall public trust in the Russian leader also fell to 67% as living conditions decline. Meanwhile, the share of people expressing disapproval rose to 16%, marking the highest level of dissatisfaction since the invasion began.

These figures matter because citizens usually fear expressing anti-government views to official pollsters. The decline shows that anger over the conflict is overriding the instinct for self-preservation. Analysts view these numbers as a filtered look at a much deeper crisis of confidence among the working class.

The domestic fuel crisis

The trigger for this backlash is a nationwide fuel shortage that has paralyzed local deliveries. Ukrainian drone strikes have disabled eight of the country’s ten largest oil refineries since the start of 2026. According to the Foundation for Strategic Research, this campaign has forced over 90% of Russian regions to ration petrol and diesel.

For everyday drivers and delivery workers, the inability to fill a gas tank makes survival difficult. Domestic gasoline output is running below national demand, creating bottlenecks in food and commercial supply chains. The resulting scarcity drives up the cost of groceries, meaning families now spend more of their income on basic food.

Broader economic indicators confirm that Russia is buckling under wartime spending and infrastructure damage. The Central Bank recently slashed its growth forecast for the year to near 0%, according to Defence24. As industries face capacity limits, the government can no longer shield civilians from the financial reality of the war.

Squeezing the civilian routine

The economic turmoil is worsened by state interference in the daily communication of citizens. According to independent outlets like Meduza, authorities routinely start internet blackouts and restrict access to apps like Telegram to suppress protests. These disruptions prevent small businesses from taking digital payments and cut families off from news during emergencies.

The old social contract, where citizens traded compliance for economic stability, is dissolving. Working-class families who ignored politics are now facing military drafts and rising inflation. The Kremlin can no longer rely on patriotic rhetoric to calm a population that struggles to heat homes or afford a commute.

With approval ratings dropping, regional governors are scrambling to suppress signs of public anger. However, silencing the public becomes impossible when the pillars of the economy continue to crumble. The loss of public trust suggests the regime’s biggest threat may come from exhausted civilians rather than foreign armies.