Trump insists “everything checked out” as 4 in 10 Republican voters call him too old

The president deals with a common circulation issue called chronic venous insufficiency

Time leaves a mark on everyone, even those occupying the highest office in the world.

As the years pile up, voters naturally start to take a closer look at the physical stamina of their leaders.

A fresh look into public opinion shows that aging in the spotlight is triggering deep conversations among regular citizens.

Numbers ticking up

A new poll has revealed a shifting tide in how the public views the nation’s leadership. Age has officially become a central topic of debate, and the concern is coming from some unexpected corners.

The Daily Mail reported that a recent survey conducted with JL Partners shows growing anxiety over the president’s age. Surprisingly, the unease is no longer confined to political opponents.

According to the poll, 38 percent of Republicans now believe Donald Trump is getting too old to be president. While a slim majority of 51 percent still back his fitness, the rest are noticeably torn on what should happen next.

Visible signs

Among those concerned conservatives, 11 percent believe the 80-year-old leader should not finish his current term. Another 27 percent think he has too many years under his belt but should still see his time through.

Meanwhile, independent voters are showing similar doubts, with 40 percent stating the president should leave office early due to his age.

These public doubts are mounting alongside very visible signs of physical wear and tear. Observers have recently pointed out mysterious bruising on his hands and swelling around his legs.

The White House has consistently downplayed these health worries. Officials explained that the hand bruising comes from everyday handshaking and aspirin use, while a neck rash was just a reaction to a skin cream.

Pushing back

The president also deals with a common circulation issue called chronic venous insufficiency, which causes fluid to pool in his lower legs. Still, the administration insists there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

Trump himself dismissed the chatter following a medical checkup in May. He fought back online. Taking to social media, he quickly reassured the public about his physical status.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out perfectly,” the president posted on Truth Social. He added, “Thank you to the great doctors and staff! Heading back to the White House.”

White House Physician Dr. Sean Barbabella backed up that claim, stating that the president remains in “excellent overall health.” If he completes his term, Trump will officially become the oldest sitting president in American history.

Sources: Daily Mail