Trump’s former aide says he “doesn’t have dementia” but suffers psychological illness

The current administration completely rejects any suggestion of weakness.

Watching the physical decline of world leaders has become a relentless global fixation.

Rumors fly quickly when a powerful figure stumbles or misspeaks in public.

Now, a former political insider is trying to set the record straight about the current president.

Inside the circle

Anthony Scaramucci knows the inner workings of the government well. He served a brief stint as the White House communications director.

Since leaving his post in 2017, he has evolved into a vocal critic. He frequently monitors the behavior of President Donald Trump.

According to media reports, the public has started questioning the physical and mental state of the American leader. Observers frequently point out moments of apparent memory loss and bodily swelling.

Shutting down rumors

Scaramucci decided to weigh in on the swirling medical speculation. According to statements posted on X and cited by Daily Express, the former aide believes the public is focusing on the wrong diagnosis.

“Trump doesn’t have dementia, I’ll say that clearly,” Scaramucci wrote on the social media platform.

He explained that the president is simply dealing with the expected realities of aging.

“He has a narcissistic personality and the normal infirmities you’d expect at 80,” Scaramucci posted. “But he’s a fairly vigorous, fairly healthy 80. Don’t underestimate him.”

Deeply concerning behavior

Despite dismissing the cognitive decline rumors, the former aide still expressed deep concern. He argued that the American leader remains “genuinely unwell” due to his aggressive public outbursts.

Scaramucci specifically pointed to the president’s habit of posting extreme threats online.

“He’s making statements that are nowhere near what a world leader should be saying,” Scaramucci noted.

Facing the backlash

Social media users immediately pushed back. Commentators argued that the president clearly exhibits symptoms of mental decline and heavy medication use.

Scaramucci quickly replied by admitting he is not a medical professional.

“You may be right,” he wrote. “I am not a doctor. I am just saying don’t underestimate him.”

A perfect narrative

The current administration completely rejects any suggestion of physical weakness. Political aides constantly defend the vitality of the commander in chief.

Recent medical reports released by the White House have drawn heavy criticism from independent doctors. They argued the official documents lacked necessary detail.

Communications director Steven Cheung aggressively dismissed those concerns in a public statement.

“President Trump has publicly released more detailed information about his health than any other president in history,” Cheung claimed, adding that the leader is in “excellent health.”

Sources: X, Daily Express