FBI investigation continues after California man pleads guilty to fake ransom note

A California man has pleaded guilty to sending fake ransom messages to the family of kidnapped Nancy Guthrie while the FBI continues to investigate the disappearance of the 84-year-old as a kidnapping-for-ransom case.

A California man has admitted sending fake ransom messages to the family of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY host Savannah Guthrie, while federal investigators continue to search for the missing 84-year-old.

According to People, the guilty plea comes as authorities continue to investigate the kidnapping case and assess multiple ransom communications received since Guthrie’s disappearance.

Guilty plea

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced that Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device.

According to prosecutors, Callella admitted calling and sending text messages on Feb. 4 regarding a bitcoin payment after learning that an earlier ransom demand had already been made.

Officials said he acknowledged that his actions were intended to harass Guthrie’s family and obtain information about the investigation.

Possible sentence

People reported that Callella faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, in addition to one year of supervised release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.

Investigation continues

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home during the early hours of Feb. 1. No suspects have been publicly identified.

According to People, the FBI recently confirmed that investigators have received several ransom notes during the investigation. While some have been determined to be fraudulent extortion attempts, others have not been ruled out and remain under investigation.

The FBI said the case continues to be treated as a kidnapping for ransom investigation.

Search for answers

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 before she was reported missing the following day after failing to attend a virtual church service.

People reported that investigators continue to examine DNA evidence and digital data in an effort to generate new leads. The FBI has asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

Sources: People, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona