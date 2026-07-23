Trump Jr. explodes over recurring rumors he is “biggest cocaine addict”

This is not the first time he has explained.

Public figures often spend years fighting off stubborn internet rumors.

Once a wild theory takes root online, shaking it off requires massive public effort.

Now, one high-profile political son has finally decided to tackle his most persistent digital shadow head-on, completely unfiltered.

Live video pushback

Donald Trump Jr. is finally pushing back against long-standing internet rumors. He used a recent live broadcast on his Rumble channel to confront the drug gossip directly.

A viewer left a single comment telling him to “lay off the coke.” This sparked an immediate and visibly frustrated response according to Onet.

Trump Jr. noted that social media platforms constantly frame him as “the biggest cocaine addict in the world.” Yet, he pointed out a glaring hole in that theory.

Searching for proof

He stressed that absolutely no credible photos, videos, or witnesses have ever surfaced. If he actually lived that reckless lifestyle, he argued, photographers would have caught him by now.

“Everyone says I overused so much. Shockingly, there’s no picture, no video, no one to confirm it,” he told his viewers.

Internet sleuths frequently point to his sweaty appearance or glassy eyes as undeniable evidence. He offered a very different explanation for his exhausted look.

Plejada reported that Trump Jr. blamed his current fatigue on foot surgery following a failed paragliding landing.

Years of denial

This is not the first time he has explained his physical appearance. The speculation really spiked in 2020 after his energetic speech at the Republican National Convention.

He told Fox News that intense stage lighting caused his heavy sweating. He also addressed the persistent gossip at a 2023 conservative conference.

“I don’t snort cocaine. It’s just not for me,” he said. He joked that his massive level of fame makes hiding a secret addiction physically impossible.

Plejada noted his father raised the family with a strict “no drugs, alcohol, or cigarettes” policy.

Past alcohol struggles

While he aggressively denies using narcotics, he does admit to a rocky history with drinking. During his college years at the University of Pennsylvania, his social life got out of hand.

He opened up about this turbulent period during a 2004 interview with New York Magazine. The businessman confessed that he could not handle liquor responsibly.

“I used to drink a lot and party hard… I couldn’t do it in moderation,” he revealed. Today, he insists those party days are firmly behind him.

Sources: Onet, Plejada, Fox News, New York Magazine