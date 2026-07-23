Ukraine issues chilling warning to NATO: Russia may be planning new provocation

Ukraine says Russia could weaponize fake drone attacks to divide NATO.

Fresh security concerns are emerging in Eastern Europe after Ukrainian officials warned that Russia could attempt to manipulate tensions inside NATO by staging attacks designed to appear as though Ukraine was responsible.

According to tv3.it via. Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, the alleged operations would be aimed at weakening trust between Kyiv and some of its closest European allies, with the Baltic states and Poland identified as the most likely targets.

Drones could be used to create confusion

Andriy Kovalenko, who heads Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, says Russian intelligence agencies are preparing so-called false-flag operations.

According to his assessment, Moscow could deploy drones made to resemble Ukrainian aircraft before carrying out attacks in NATO member states. Such incidents, he argues, would be intended to create the impression that Ukraine was responsible, potentially damaging political and public support for Kyiv.

Kovalenko further claims that Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, is leading the planning of the alleged operations, while the country’s foreign intelligence service, the SVR, could also play a role.

Baltic states and Poland highlighted

Ukraine’s warning specifically points to the Baltic countries and Poland as locations where such provocations could occur.

Officials in Kyiv believe the objective would be to fuel mistrust within the NATO alliance by casting doubt on Ukraine’s actions and intentions at a time when military and political cooperation remains central to the region’s security.

Polish officials have raised similar concerns

The Ukrainian warning follows remarks from Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who has also suggested that Russia could attempt provocations involving captured Ukrainian drones.

His comments add to growing concern among officials in the region that Moscow could seek to exploit confusion over the origin of drone attacks as part of a broader campaign to influence public opinion and strain relations between Ukraine and its Western partners.