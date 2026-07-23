Trump pushes bonkers Mount Rushmore plot: “They want to blow it up”

He offered no proof for the plot.

Political rallies often start with a clear message before taking a sudden detour.

Crowds expect to hear about new policies, only to find themselves listening to massive, unverified conspiracy theories.

One recent school visit showed exactly how quickly a standard announcement can unravel.

A sudden detour

President Donald Trump visited a Georgia high school to announce a financial plan for children. But according to the Irish Star, the presentation quickly abandoned economics.

The American leader launched into a wild tangent about election fraud. He claimed that communism now poses the biggest danger to the nation.

The speech then took a strange turn when he mentioned a famous national monument. He confidently claimed that secret forces are planning a massive attack on the carved faces in South Dakota.

He offered no proof for the plot, according to the Irish Star. He simply told the crowd: “As I said in my recent address, Mount Rushmore is a beautiful place. The communists want to take it down. They want to blow it up, they want to take it down.”

Repeating the warning

This is hardly the first time the politician has sounded the alarm about a looming red threat. He made very similar remarks during a July 4 celebration. That event happened right beneath the famous stone presidents.

During that holiday speech, he warned the crowd about a rising danger from new arrivals to the country. He accused these groups of holding destructive ideas.

The Irish Star noted that he described communism as a bigger danger than the September 11 attacks. He even labeled the ideology “the enemy of the Constitution.”

These heavy warnings follow several recent election victories for progressive politicians in New York. Candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently won their Democratic primary races. This trend clearly sparked renewed anger from conservative leaders.

Building future wealth

Before the speech completely derailed, the president tried explaining his new wealth program. The proposed system would open a special savings account for every American child under 18.

Babies born during his second term would receive a $1,000 federal deposit. This cash serves to jumpstart their funds. Parents and employers could then add up to $5,000 each year.

Officials estimate these untouched accounts could grow to over $1 million by the time a child turns 28. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp confirmed the program will also include local foster children.

Sources: Irish Star