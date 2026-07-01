Trump lifts certain tariffs after realizing lack of domestic production in the US

Morocco remains a dominant player in the global market,

A fragile global supply chain can leave vital industries vulnerable at the worst possible time.

When a critical shortage threatens to hit home, leadership is forced to pivot quickly to protect the economy.

Preventing a farming crisis

President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation to temporarily eliminate tariffs on phosphate fertilizers imported from Morocco.

The administration declared an emergency to protect American agriculture from a potential shortage.

The emergency measure waives specific trade duties for a maximum of eight months according to 20Minutos. The tariff holiday could end sooner if the government determines the supply chain has stabilized.

White House officials pointed to recent conflicts in key producing regions and restrictive trade measures from major exporting nations as the main drivers behind the crisis.

Securing the food supply

The administration acknowledged that domestic manufacturing cannot keep pace with the needs of American farmers. Phosphate fertilizers are critical for growing staple crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat.

Morocco remains a dominant player in the global market, controlling a massive share of the world’s phosphate rock reserves through its state-owned company, OCP Group.

The North African nation is a primary supplier for the United States and other major agricultural markets.

Any major disruption to this specific supply chain could directly hurt food production, creating significant risks for national and economic security.

The new directive instructs the Secretaries of the Treasury and Commerce to suspend the tariffs immediately. These departments must also track the ongoing emergency and submit regular updates to Congress.

Meanwhile, the government intends to collaborate with private companies to boost domestic fertilizer production capacity over the long term.

Sources: EFE, 20Minutos