Prince Harry’s UK Visit Sparks Fresh Questions Over Meghan and the Children

Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit has reignited speculation over his family’s travel plans and the ongoing dispute over security arrangements.

Prince Harry is expected to travel to the United Kingdom later this month as part of the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

At the same time, uncertainty remains over whether Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, will accompany him, following several conflicting reports about the family’s plans.

The visit has once again drawn attention to Harry’s long-running dispute with the British authorities over security arrangements during his stays in the UK.

The Duke has previously identified security concerns as the main reason why his children have not visited the country for several years.

According to the Daily Express, the numerous and conflicting reports about the family’s plans have helped keep public attention focused on the visit.

Background to the security dispute

The issue of security has been a recurring source of conflict since Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their roles as working members of the Royal Family in 2020.

Following their departure, Harry lost his automatic entitlement to police protection while in the UK and has since been engaged in a lengthy legal battle with the British authorities.

Harry has argued that the current security arrangements do not provide adequate protection for him and his family, while the authorities maintain that security is assessed on a case-by-case basis for each visit, according to Sky News.

Criticism grows

The many reports surrounding the trip have made it difficult to reconcile the desire for privacy with the level of public attention the visit has attracted.

Harry has also previously said that the dispute over security arrangements has strained his relationship with King Charles.

At the same time, the commentary refers to reports that the King has allegedly offered the family accommodation at a royal residence during the visit, according to the Daily Express.

Burleigh also referred to an earlier BBC interview in which Harry said that the family would “miss everything” if they did not receive the security protection he has been seeking.

What happens next?

It remains unclear whether Harry will travel alone or with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

The family’s plans have not yet been officially confirmed, and speculation is therefore expected to continue in the lead-up to the visit.

Other members of the Royal Family have previously carried out private engagements without attracting significant media attention, including the Princess of Wales’s Three Peaks Challenge, according to the Daily Express.

Harry’s visit is expected to renew attention on both the security debate and his relationship with the Royal Family.

Only once the trip takes place will it become clear who will attend and whether the visit will have any impact on the relationship between Harry and King Charles.

Sources: Daily Express, Sky News, BBC