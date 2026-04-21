Trump reshares post claiming to prove voter fraud in 2020 — with wrong number of voters

The record for registered voters are on track to be broken in the 2026 midterms.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly cried foul over the 2020 election, alleging widespread voter fraud.

Even though he is now more than a year into his second term as president after winning the 2024 election, he keeps circling back to the 2020 election.

Over the weekend, he shared a post from a user on Truth Social.

But there is a problem: the number of registered voters.

Screenshot: Truth Social, April 19 2026

The vote share adds up

First, let’s have a look at the votes Trump and Biden received in the 2020 election.

According to the post, Biden got 81 million votes and Trump got 74 million.

These numbers are consistent with the presidential results shared by CNN following the 2020 election.

In an April 29, 2021, press release, the United States Census Bureau reported that the 2020 election had the highest voter turnout of the 21st century.

According to the press release, 66.8% of US citizens aged 18 or older voted, and a total of 155 million people turned up to vote.

The problem, according to the post, is that there were only 133 million registered voters in the US in 2020. The votes from Biden and Trump add up to 155 million, so something isn’t right.

And that is true – but it’s not what the post alleges.

Far more registered voters

According to Statista, the number of registered voters in the US in 2020 was actually 168.31 million.

According to the same source, we have to look back to the year 2000 to find a number of registered voters below the 133 million claimed in the post, as 129.55 million were registered to vote in 2000.

Four years later, in 2004, the number of registered voters had increased to 142 million.

According to a report from the United States Census Bureau, released in January 2022, there were an estimated 168.3 million people registered to vote in the US in 2020.

So the post reshared by Trump gets the votes right, but not the number of registered voters.

Record in 2024

Turning to the data from Statista, the number of registered voters in the US in 2024, when Donald Trump won, reached an all-time high of 173.85 million.

That record is likely to be broken in the 2026 midterm election, as an August 2025 report from USA Facts stated 189.5 million US citizens were registered to vote at the time.

Sources: Truth Social post from Donald Trump, US Census Bureau, CNN, Statista, USA Facts