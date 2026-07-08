Trump returns to the issue of Greenland, this time with threats and warnings

According to the Daily Express, President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could withdraw troops from Europe while warning that the continent risks serious decline unless it changes course on immigration and energy policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the United States could withdraw its troops from Europe, while warning European leaders that the continent’s future is at risk if they fail to address immigration and energy policy.

According to the Daily Express, Trump made the remarks during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey.

Greenland dispute

Trump again argued that Greenland should be under U.S. control, saying Denmark had failed to invest sufficiently in the Arctic territory despite its strategic importance.

“It was Greenland that, in my opinion – and it continues to be – that should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” Trump said.

According to the Daily Express, Trump claimed the disagreement over Greenland had damaged his relationship with NATO.

Troop warning

Trump also suggested Washington could reconsider its military presence in Europe.

“We don’t have to spend any money, we could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe, because, as you probably noticed, Europe’s a very different place than it was 20 years ago,” he said.

He went on to criticize European governments over immigration and energy policies.

“They better be careful with immigration and energy. If they’re not careful with those two things, you’re not going to have a Europe anymore.”

NATO summit

According to the Daily Express, Trump said he had considered skipping the NATO summit and was attending largely because it was being hosted by Erdogan.

“We’re going to see. I was very disappointed with NATO,” Trump said.

“Frankly, if it weren’t held in Turkey, where my friend happens to be a very strong leader… It’s possible that I wouldn’t have attended.”

Alliance priorities

The NATO summit is expected to focus on defense spending, strengthening the alliance’s defense industry and continued support for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said: “The task ahead is clear: to turn Allied commitments into concrete results.”

“Increased investment, industrial production and continued support for Ukraine. All of this contributes to a stronger NATO and greater security for all of us.”

Sources: Daily Express