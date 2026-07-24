Trump reveals his secret negotiating weapon to the L.A. Dodgers

President Donald Trump used a White House event honoring the Los Angeles Dodgers to share his views on diplomacy, leadership and the role of the Oval Office. The ceremony combined a championship celebration with remarks that quickly drew wider attention.

President Donald Trump used a White House celebration for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to explain why he believes the Oval Office gives him an advantage in negotiations.

The Dodgers attended the July 23 Rose Garden ceremony after securing their second consecutive championship, adding another White House appearance to a historic run for the franchise.

The gathering began as a traditional sports celebration, but Trump shifted the focus toward presidential diplomacy and the effect he believes the Oval Office has on influential visitors, writes PEOPLE.

Oval Office edge

Trump said foreign leaders and other guests can feel unsettled by the setting, describing the room as a powerful backdrop for sensitive discussions.

“People walk into the Oval Office and no matter who they are, they just sort of feel… different,” Trump said. “It’s a great place to negotiate because everyone’s all discombobulated when they walk in and it’s a great time for me to negotiate with them so we do that as often as possible.”

The comments appear in the White House’s official video of the event. Trump portrayed the reaction as useful when dealing with political figures accustomed to holding considerable authority themselves.

In the recording, he also invited the players into the Oval Office and said team members would receive commemorative coins, extending the celebration beyond the Rose Garden ceremony.

Championship gifts

Dodgers principal owner and chairman Mark Walter presented Trump with a jersey bearing his name and No. 47, along with a commemorative championship ring.

In the White House video, Trump reacts, “Oh wow… You’ve got to be kidding me,” before joking about whether he would have to report the gift.

The Associated Press described the ring as appearing to be a replica of the team’s World Series jewelry. Trump displayed it to those gathered before placing it in his jacket pocket.

The presentations reflected the ceremonial nature of championship visits, during which winning teams traditionally offer presidents personalized memorabilia.

The team also visited the White House in April 2025 after winning the previous season’s World Series. That ceremony was held in the East Room, while the latest celebration took place in the Rose Garden.

Sources: Associated Press, PEOPLE