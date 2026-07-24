Dog patrol tackles seagull problem at Sydney Harbour venues

Dining outside on a sunny afternoon should feel like a simple pleasure.

But at bustling waterfront spots around the world, peaceful lunches often turn into chaotic rescue missions in a single second. Diners regularly lose their meals before they even take a bite, reports DR News.

Failed attempts

For years, restaurant owners along Sydney Harbour fought a losing battle against aggressive seagulls. The birds moved fast. They snatched french fries and deep-fried onion rings right off customer plates.

Venue managers tried almost everything to scare them away. Drones, artificial birds of prey, and nets over food failed to fix the problem.

Danish news outlet DR reported that the Sydney Opera House finally tried a completely different approach in 2018. They hired local dog trainer James Webb to see if canine patrols could help.

Canines on duty

The test proved to be an instant hit. Webb started with a small trial run that quickly turned into a long-term contract.

“We first tried it out for a couple of weeks, and it was a great success. Then they booked us for six months, and we’ve been there ever since,” James Webb told DR.

Without constant patrols, the birds quickly return to terrorise outdoor diners. “When we’re not there, the seagulls just take the food. It’s not very nice to have an expensive meal snatched by a seagull, and some people are also afraid of them,” he added.

Webb now manages a squad of around 37 working dogs. He chooses shepherd breeds rather than hunting dogs so the animals only drive the birds away without causing harm.

Real results

The canine patrol has expanded across the harbor to the city’s massive new fish market. Behind the scenes, operations manager Tanya Lambert admitted that people were initially hesitant about using animals.

“There was definitely some skepticism and a feeling that it might just be a gimmick. But the dogs actually work and they are very effective at chasing away the seagulls,” Lambert told DR.

The dogs now work daily shifts during peak lunch hours. Their presence gives visitors peace of mind and keeps the birds at bay.

Sources: DR