Trump says he could “take over” Cuba as power grid collapse deepens crisis

Donald Trump has suggested the U.S. could “take over” Cuba as the country grapples with a nationwide power grid collapse, raising tensions amid a deepening energy and economic crisis.

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Donald Trump has suggested the United States could “take over” Cuba as the country faces a deepening national crisis following a collapse of its energy system that left millions without power.

The remarks come as the island struggles with repeated blackouts, economic pressure, and growing unrest — and signal a sharp escalation in rhetoric from Washington toward one of its longest-standing geopolitical rivals.

A country in crisis

Cuba’s power grid suffered a major failure this week, with authorities working to restore electricity through limited regional systems after widespread outages.

The collapse is the latest in a series of disruptions tied to aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, and mounting economic strain. In recent days, protests have broken out — a rare development in the tightly controlled communist state.

The situation has been worsened by external pressure. U.S. measures targeting oil flows to Cuba, including restrictions on Venezuelan supplies, have further strained the island’s already fragile energy system.

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Trump escalates rhetoric

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he believed he could have the “honor” of taking over Cuba, adding that the United States could act decisively given the country’s weakened position.

“I mean, whether I liberate it or take it over, I think I can do whatever I want with it,” he said.

He also described Cuba as a country nearing collapse, suggesting that the United States has long considered taking a more direct role on the island.

Pressure on Cuba’s energy lifeline

Washington has increased pressure on Havana this year, tightening economic restrictions and targeting oil supplies — moves that have had direct consequences for Cuba’s energy system and wider economy.

Cuba relies heavily on imported fuel to keep its power grid running, and disruptions to those flows have compounded existing infrastructure problems.

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At the same time, there have been signs of quiet diplomatic contact, with both sides exploring ways to de-escalate tensions even as public rhetoric intensifies.