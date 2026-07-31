Throwing things away used to be the end of the line for worn-out machinery, dead batteries, and discarded gadgets.

Today, industrial scrap holds the key to advanced manufacturing and global political power. America is now viewing its discarded metal in an entirely new light, reports UNN.

Locking down scrap

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order aimed at keeping valuable industrial waste inside American borders. According to a report by Bloomberg, published by Ukrainian news outlet UNN, the decree allows federal officials to limit foreign shipments of critical metals and rare earth elements.

The decision grants Cabinet officials broad authority under emergency federal legislation. Government teams can now block overseas sales of scrap containing strategically vital elements that are urgently needed by domestic factories.

The crackdown focuses heavily on everyday tech garbage. Old magnets, used lithium-ion batteries, and discarded electronic components contain high quantities of essential materials that can be salvaged, refined, and repurposed.

Instead of allowing overseas buyers to scoop up those resources, the White House wants domestic firms to reclaim the metals locally. The primary goal is reducing US dependence on Beijing, which dominates global processing hubs.

Cold War powers

To enforce the strict new limits, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act. Passed during the Cold War era, the law empowers executive leaders to direct private industrial production toward urgent defense priorities.

This is not the first time the White House has tapped the emergency statute. Trump previously used the law to jumpstart offshore oil drilling near Southern California and support struggling coal-fired power plants across the country.

Essential minerals became a primary focus after Asian leaders slammed the brakes on Chinese rare earth exports last year. The sudden supply squeeze rattled international tech firms, highlighting just how vulnerable Western supply chains had become.

Washington and Beijing eventually signed a trade deal. Still, US officials are taking zero chances. The new executive order ensures American facilities keep hold of essential inputs for years to come.

Sources: Bloomberg, UNN