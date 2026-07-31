“Barbarians at the Gate”: Putin’s envoy taunts Europe over migrant wave

The Russian official compares the current situation to the sack of Rome in 410 AD.

Nearly 49,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into the Spanish territory of Ceuta in a single day. Some swam. Others climbed over high border fences along the coast.

According to Reuters, at least 18 people died at sea. Authorities quickly deployed military forces to control the border, where burned cars lined the streets following clashes with crowds.

A local Spanish police association said officers were overwhelmed by the sudden influx. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old migrant named Brahim told reporters that he had arrived too late to pass through the gate.

“I was late,” he said, as thousands waited in nearby towns.

Political storm brewing

The mass movement sparked an instant rift among European leaders. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that her government was prepared “to intervene with extraordinary measures to defend the borders and the safety of citizens, including the suspension of the Schengen Area with Spain.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also criticized Madrid’s policies, calling them “profoundly wrong” and saying they “encourage human trafficking.”

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares rejected the remark. He described the message as “inappropriate” and insisted on “solidarity and not partisan demagoguery.”

Behind the scenes, France reinforced controls along its own border with Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez rushed to Ceuta on Friday to meet local officials and manage the fallout.

Mocking from Russia

The event drew sharp commentary from international observers as well. Russian official Kirill Dmitriev posted an image online alongside the caption “Barbarians at the Gate: 410 AD vs Now.”

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Dmitriev is referring to what is known as “The Sack of Rome” – a three day coordinated looting in August 410 AD.

Court rulings in Spain have complicated efforts to turn back people who arrive by sea. Even so, Spanish officials say they still plan to return illegal entrants while respecting legal requirements.

Local rights groups urged authorities to uphold human dignity during the response. They warned that resources in Ceuta remain completely insufficient to manage the sudden wave of arrivals.