Trump spotted making another major change to the White House — critics sound the alarm

People fear Trump isn’t finished with the White House after latest discovery

Fresh construction activity outside the White House has reignited questions about President Donald Trump’s long-running effort to reshape the historic residence, with newly erected scaffolding prompting speculation that another renovation project is underway.

Workers were seen assembling scaffolding around the North Portico on Tuesday, while temporary tents appeared between the building’s centuries-old columns. The sight immediately fueled rumors that another major makeover had begun after months of high-profile changes ordered by the president.

White House explains the work

Despite the growing speculation, the White House insists the latest activity is routine.

“The North Portico columns are currently undergoing standard restoration work. This is for stone repair in the columns,” a White House official said according to The Irish Star.

Maintenance crews had reportedly been carrying out repair work earlier this month, but the larger construction setup has drawn renewed attention because of Trump’s ongoing interest in remodeling parts of the presidential residence.

During recent months, the administration has overseen multiple changes to the White House complex, including preparations for a controversial new ballroom being built near the East Wing.

Months of criticism over the historic building

Trump has previously voiced frustration with the condition of the White House, reportedly arguing that sections of the building were deteriorating and required significant repairs.

Reports in May said the president spent several minutes closely inspecting the North Portico’s more than 200-year-old Ionic columns after returning from Arlington National Cemetery. Video showed him examining and touching one of the pillars, prompting widespread speculation online about what had caught his attention.

According to previous reports, Trump has also privately expressed a preference for replacing the existing Ionic columns with more elaborate Corinthian-style pillars, although officials have described the current project as standard restoration rather than a redesign.

Online reactions split once again

Images of Trump’s inspection and the newly installed scaffolding have once again divided opinion online.

Supporters argued that the president’s background in real estate gives him an eye for structural issues, with one commenter writing: “Trump demands absolute perfection on White House columns. Deep state hacks let the place crumble, and this builder president shames their total failure.”

Critics, however, questioned why so much attention was being devoted to cosmetic projects at the White House instead of broader national priorities, while others mocked the president’s inspection of the columns and linked it to renewed concerns over his public behavior.

For now, administration officials maintain that the work is limited to restoring aging stonework, even as the appearance of new construction equipment has fueled fresh debate over how much of Trump’s personal vision will ultimately become a permanent part of the White House.