Trump whines it ‘does not count’ after Supreme Court demands $5 million payout

After months of courtroom maneuvering, a massive financial penalty is due.

When a high-stakes legal battle finally hits a dead end, the reaction is rarely quiet.

After months of courtroom maneuvering, a massive financial penalty is due. The loser is now making his frustration very public.

The final ruling

Donald Trump just lost his attempt to block a multimillion-dollar payout. The Supreme Court decided on Monday to ignore his appeal.

That decision locks in a prior civil verdict against the president. A jury previously found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

The money is already waiting in a court-controlled bank account. Because he deposited the funds last year, the author should receive her payment shortly.

Social media storm

The legal defeat triggered an immediate outburst online. Taking to Truth Social, Trump unleashed a fierce attack on the justice system.

He maintained his long-standing defense of total denial. “Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to ‘review’ a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count!),” Trump wrote.

He then turned his anger toward the legislation that allowed the lawsuit. According to the Daily Mail, he promised to fight with “all of my power and strength.”

“New York State created a Law, for an instant speck of time, going back many decades, in order to wrongfully ‘nab’ me,” he added. “It was tailormade, and this Injustice cannot be allowed to stand!”

Mounting legal bills

This specific dispute stems from an incident in a New York City department store back in 1996. During the trial, the judge permitted the jury to hear the infamous Access Hollywood recording.

Trump repeatedly tried to have the verdict thrown out. His legal team argued that the trial was unfair, but multiple appellate judges completely disagreed.

A much larger financial headache still looms over the White House hopeful. He owes more than $100 million in a separate defamation battle with Carroll, and he is begging the highest court to intervene there as well.

Sources: Daily Mail