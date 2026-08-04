Trump targets Obama again as Republican revolt threatens key nomination

Trump’s latest attack on Barack Obama comes with an unexpected twist.

Political tensions surrounding Todd Blanche’s nomination intensified on Thursday as the president signaled he would rather pull the nomination than accept demands from Republican senators seeking written guarantees over a controversial tax settlement tied to Trump and his family.

The latest escalation also saw Trump take aim at former President Barack Obama, referring to him as “Obuma” in a lengthy Truth Social post.

Blanche, who currently serves as acting attorney general, has encountered resistance from Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Both lawmakers have insisted they will not support his confirmation unless they receive written assurances regarding a settlement involving the Internal Revenue Service. They have also demanded clarity over a proposed $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” a plan that was ultimately abandoned but had been intended to compensate Trump associates.

Rather than negotiate further, Trump suggested he could simply leave Blanche in his acting role until after Cornyn and Tillis leave office.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump declared:

“If Senators Cornyn and Tillis, both upset because I wouldn’t Endorse them (they lost, and quit, respectively!), aren’t going to approve Todd Blanche… then I will keep Todd as Acting A.G., and push hard to get the Anti-Weaponization Bill… PASSED.”

While making that argument, Trump also attacked political rivals from previous administrations, referring to the “Crooked Joe Biden (and Obuma!) Administration.”

Republicans remain unconvinced

According to people familiar with the discussions, negotiations over Blanche’s nomination had stalled before Trump’s intervention.

Cornyn later indicated that progress had been made before the president stepped in.

“I think as far as Blanche and the Department of Justice, we were pretty much on the same page. But then when the president got wind of it, he wasn’t willing to go along with it.”

Only hours after Trump’s social media post, Blanche met privately with Cornyn and Tillis, and discussions reportedly resumed on a more constructive footing.

Confirmation still faces uncertain path

The nomination remains politically fragile.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are expected to oppose Blanche unanimously, meaning even a single Republican defection could block his confirmation before it reaches the full Senate.

Even if Blanche clears the committee, questions remain over whether enough Republican senators would ultimately vote to confirm him.

Trump, however, made clear he is prepared to delay the process rather than accept the conditions set by members of his own party.

In the same Truth Social message, the president praised Blanche, writing:

“Todd Blanche was a voice of reason! It will immediately be back on the table, and I will get it done. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”