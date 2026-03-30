Trump to make history with signature on US banknotes

A major change to US currency is on the way, marking a historic first for a sitting president. The decision is already sparking debate across the political spectrum.

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It is being framed as part of a broader effort to celebrate a national milestone.

According to The Sun, US President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to have his signature appear on American banknotes. The move is tied to preparations for the country’s 250th anniversary.

The president’s signature will feature alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, breaking with a long-standing tradition where only Treasury officials sign US paper currency.

Historic change

“There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name,” Bessent said.

The first $100 bills carrying the new signatures are expected to enter circulation in June, with additional denominations to follow.

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Trump is also set to appear on a commemorative gold coin approved by a federal arts commission, placing him among a small number of presidents featured on currency during their lifetime.

Growing presence

The move is part of a wider trend of incorporating Trump’s name into public life.

According to The Sun, several government programs and buildings have already been linked to the president’s branding, including a controversial proposal to rename the Kennedy Center in Washington.

That plan prompted backlash from artists, with some cancelling performances before the venue was later closed for renovation.

Political backlash

Criticism has also come from political opponents, who argue the decision is inappropriate.

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California Governor Gavin Newsom took aim at Trump’s economic record following the announcement.

“Now Americans will know exactly who to blame as they’re paying more for groceries, gas, rent and health,” he said.

The development follows earlier instances where Trump’s name appeared on government-issued payments during the pandemic, as well as commemorative coins released during his political campaigns.

Sources: The Sun