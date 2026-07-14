Trump unexpectedly backs massive Russia sanctions bill to honor the legacy of late Senator Lindsey Graham

President Donald Trump has officially thrown his support behind a massive bipartisan Russia sanctions package, pushing the aggressive legislation forward as a lasting tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

US President Donald Trump will officially back a sweeping bipartisan Russia sanctions package, signaling a notable shift in his approach to foreign policy mandates.

The rare presidential endorsement comes just days after the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who spent years fiercely advocating for tougher economic penalties against Moscow.

Prior to his unexpected passing, Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal had reached a tentative deal with the Trump administration. However, according to a report from United24 Media, the president’s direct backing remained highly uncertain, as he typically criticizes strict legislative mandates in favor of executive discretion.

Cementing a bipartisan legislative legacy

Senate Majority Leader John Thune confirmed that the White House had been collaborating closely with Graham during his final days to finalize the aggressive economic measure.

Thune expressed strong optimism about the bill’s upcoming legislative path, noting that successfully passing the package would serve as the ultimate tribute to the late lawmaker’s extensive career. He emphasized that pushing these sanctions across the finish line was universally understood to be Graham’s single most important legacy item.

Senator Blumenthal is currently working with Senate leadership to finalize the bill’s specific timing and is actively searching for a new Republican co-sponsor to fill the void. Blumenthal insists that moving quickly on the legislation is exactly what he and Graham had discussed over the weekend before his tragic passing.

Targeting Moscow’s global energy exports

If successfully passed, the proposed legislation would grant the administration sweeping new authority to aggressively target Russia’s economic foundation amid the ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The bill specifically authorizes the president to levy punishingly high tariffs on imports from any foreign nations that continue to purchase Russian oil, uranium, and natural gas. The primary goal is to systematically weaken Moscow’s ability to fund its military operations by choking off its most lucrative global revenue streams.

Graham passed away at the age of 71 after a short, sudden illness, just one day after completing his tenth diplomatic visit to Kyiv. Following his untimely death, both President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly honored his decades of service and unwavering demand for stronger military assistance.