Trump: US has the munitions to fight “forever”

He does not state where he has the information from.
Others are reading now
Operation Epic Fury (what the US has named the war on Iran) has lasted for more than three days now.
On Monday, The Guardian cited Donald Trump as saying that the US campaign has been projected to last four to five weeks but could “go far longer than that.”
With many Americans fearing that the US is on the verge of entering a new “forever war” in the Middle East, the statement from Trump is probably not something that will calm nerves.
But a post on Truth Social will likely make hearts drop even more.
Praises munition stockpiles
The post was published on Donald Trump’s Truth Social profile. The POTUS praises US munition stockpiles, stating that the medium- and upper-grade supplies have “never been better.”
Also read
He goes on to say that the US has a “virtually unlimited supply” of these weapons and that wars can be fought “forever” with those supplies alone.
Slams Biden and Zelensky
He does, however, also say that, when looking at high-grade weaponry, the US is not where it wants to be. Part of the reason, he adds, is that a large portion of US high-grade munitions is stored in other countries.
Trump blames former President Joe Biden for giving “everything” to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Trump calls P.T. Barnum (an American showman, circus director, and politician remembered for promoting hoaxes).
Also read
Sources: Post on Truth Social, The Guardian