Trump’s approval rating hits rock bottom as Americans declare the Iran war “not worth it”

A sweeping new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that only 24 percent of Americans believe the recent war with Iran was worth the cost. Driven by high gas prices and deep skepticism over a fragile new truce, President Trump’s approval rating has plummeted to 34 percent, tying the lowest mark of his second term.

The political fallout from the recent conflict in the Middle East is hitting the White House hard. A sweeping new poll indicates a massive public backlash against President Donald Trump’s handling of the war in Iran, sending his approval rating plummeting back to a record low. With crucial midterm elections looming, Americans are expressing deep frustration over the economic toll of the conflict and serious doubts about the fragility of the new peace deal.

The economic sting of a costly conflict

For most Americans, the math on the recent war simply doesn’t add up. According to a new survey from Reuters/Ipsos, only 24 percent of the country believes the military campaign against Iran was actually worth the cost. Half of the respondents outright rejected the idea that the conflict was justified, pointing directly to the severe financial hit that everyday households have taken since the fighting began.

This widespread dissatisfaction is dragging the president’s popularity down with it. Trump’s overall approval rating has dropped to just 34 percent, tying the absolute lowest mark of his second term. The numbers are especially bleak when it comes to the economy, an area that has traditionally been a cornerstone of his political brand.

Currently, his approval rating regarding the cost of living sits at a dismal 22 percent. While the recent preliminary peace deal has helped bring down global crude oil prices, the average American is still paying considerably more at the gas pump than they were before the US-Israeli strikes kicked off the conflict back in late February.

Deep skepticism over a fragile truce

If the White House was hoping the recent ceasefire would boost public morale, the numbers tell a very different story. On June 17, Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a preliminary agreement to reopen critical shipping lanes and ease economic pressure. However, the American public remains highly unconvinced that this handshake will actually last.

A staggering 63 percent of Americans think it is unlikely that this new deal will lead to any sort of permanent peace between the two nations. This skepticism crosses party lines, with about half of Republicans and eight in ten Democrats expressing serious doubts about the stability of the agreement.

Furthermore, the public does not feel like the United States secured a decisive victory. Only 23 percent of respondents believe that the country is in a stronger global position now compared to before the war started. In fact, more than a third of those surveyed feel that Washington’s standing has actually weakened as a result of the military engagement.

Warning signs for the November midterms

This sudden drop in popularity could not come at a worse time for the Republican party. Trump began his current term with a relatively strong 47 percent approval rating, but the combination of high inflation, controversial domestic policies, and a wildly unpopular foreign war has seriously damaged his political standing.

The political fallout threatens to drag down his Republican allies who are fighting to defend their congressional majorities in the upcoming November 3 midterm elections. The data paints a grim picture for conservative candidates relying on independent voters to carry them across the finish line.

According to the poll, only 17 percent of independent registered voters said they would support the Republican candidate in their district if the election were held today. In contrast, exactly double that amount—34 percent—said they would cast their vote for a Democrat. If these numbers hold, the GOP could be facing a massive wave of defeats this fall.