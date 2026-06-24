UFC star defends calling Michelle Obama a man: ‘I thought i was giving a compliment’

Live sports interviews are famous for producing wild, unscripted moments when adrenaline runs high.

A microphone shoved into the face of a victorious athlete can create instant magic.

But sometimes, a single comment crosses a line that leaves the whole arena completely stunned.

A bizarre explanation

Undefeated mixed martial arts heavyweight Josh Hokit is facing a massive wave of anger. The fighter grabbed a microphone on June 14 and shouted a crude insult about former first lady Michelle Obama, according to the Daily Mail.

He yelled the remark to commentator Joe Rogan directly after scoring a knockout victory. That same evening, the televised fight card also served as a birthday celebration for President Donald Trump.

Now, the 28-year-old is trying to explain his actions. Speaking on a popular sports podcast, he offered a highly unusual defense for his actions inside the cage.

“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” Hokit told host Ariel Helwani. He claimed the remark was actually a clumsy nod to her strong work ethic.

Free speech defense

The heavyweight then pivoted to a completely different justification. He framed his controversial outburst as a bold display of American constitutional rights in action.

“It was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with the freedom of speech,” Hokit continued. During the interview, he noted that citizens living in other nations face deadly consequences for speaking freely.

He firmly refused to show any remorse for his sudden outburst. The athlete made it very clear that he has no plans to apologize to the former first lady or his furious critics.

“You’ll never hear me backtrack from what I say,” he stated clearly during the podcast interview.

Total rejection

Even the famously unfiltered fight community quickly turned against him. Rather than celebrating his victory, top company executives and legendary combat athletes publicly condemned the shocking stunt.

Former double-champion Daniel Cormier delivered a brutal public scolding on his own weekly broadcast. The veteran analyst felt the stunt ruined a massive career milestone that could have earned Hokit thousands of new fans.

“The comments that he made in the Octagon just made no sense,” Cormier declared. The broadcaster called the words completely irresponsible, horrible, and entirely unnecessary.

Cormier pointed out that the sport should bring people together instead of pushing them apart. “But there was no gain in Josh Hokit doing that, and it was disgusting. Get it together, dude,” Cormier concluded.

Sources: Daily Mail, Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier