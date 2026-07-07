FDA allows nicotine pouches to be marketed as less harmful than cigarettes

Health experts warn FDA decision could mislead consumers on nicotine pouches

People have become more aware of the health risks linked to smoking over the years. That has led many smokers to look for alternatives. Products such as nicotine pouches have become increasingly popular. Now a decision by U.S. health authorities has started a new debate about how these products should be marketed.

“Low risk” nicotine pouches

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved new marketing claims for 20 varieties of Philip Morris’ Zyn nicotine pouches, reports FDA. The company can now tell consumers that switching from cigarettes to Zyn lowers the risk of diseases such as lung cancer, mouth cancer, heart disease, stroke, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

The decision has been welcomed by the tobacco company but strongly criticized by health experts.

Charlotta Pisinger, a doctor and professor who specializes in tobacco prevention, believes comparing nicotine pouches with cigarettes gives people the wrong impression. She says it can make the products seem safer than they really are.

Pisinger says nicotine pouches are mainly being used by young people instead of older smokers who want to quit. She also points to research showing nicotine can harm the developing brain and increase the risk that young people will later start smoking cigarettes.

In Denmark, advertising tobacco products, including nicotine pouches, is not allowed.

U.S. Health Secretary contradicts research

Philip Morris says its goal is to provide accurate information for adult smokers who cannot stop smoking. The company says smoke causes most of the harmful chemicals linked to smoking-related diseases. It also says children and teenagers should never use nicotine products.

The discussion comes as U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spoken positively about nicotine pouches. He has described them as one of the safest ways to use nicotine. His comments have been questioned by several health experts.

Nicotine pouches have grown rapidly in popularity in the United States. Their share of the nicotine market has increased sharply in recent years. They have also become popular among young people in several countries. Nicotine pouches are usually known to be popular in Scandinavia.

The Danish Cancer Society is also concerned about the FDA’s decision. The group says many people who try nicotine pouches to quit smoking end up using both products. It warns that young people who never planned to smoke may become addicted to nicotine instead. Health experts say approved stop-smoking treatments remain the safest option for people who want to quit cigarettes. Not switching to nicotine pouches.