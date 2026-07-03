Furious Trump overrules Hegseth’s plan to withdraw troops from Europe

The administration recently threatened to pull 5,000 American soldiers out of Germany.

Global military alliances rely on a delicate balance of trust.

That foundation starts to shake when the most powerful partner decides to shift its focus.

A recent conflict behind closed doors in Washington shows exactly how fast those historic agreements are currently changing.

Plans on hold

According to The Wall Street Journal cited by the Independent, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepared a massive policy shift. He wanted to announce significant troop cuts across Europe.

The defense chief planned to deliver this news to top NATO leaders during a meeting last month.

However, the proposal never made it out of Washington. The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump stepped in to stop the announcement after Secretary of State Marco Rubio successfully shelved the plan.

Shifting the burden

The internal clash highlights a growing divide over how fast the United States should pull back from its historic overseas bases.

Hegseth recently launched a six-month review of all American military positions across the continent. He wants European partners to pay more while the Pentagon shifts its primary focus toward Asia.

Meanwhile, local military leaders are waiting for clear directions. Two defense officials told the Associated Press last month that sudden changes to troop numbers could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Clashing with allies

Tensions with traditional partners have been running hot for months. The Washington Post noted that an internal memo from Hegseth early last year painted a bleak picture for future European support.

The administration recently threatened to pull 5,000 American soldiers out of Germany. That move followed a direct insult from Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who claimed the United States was “humiliated” by Iran.

Trump later stunned NATO allies. He suddenly promised to send those troops to Poland instead.

Public frustrations

The president continues to voice his own deep frustrations with the transatlantic alliance.

He took to Truth Social on Friday to post a graphic comparing defense spending. Trump used the platform to blast the military partnership as “one sided” right before an upcoming summit in Ankara.

He specifically attacked allied nations for failing to offer adequate support during recent global conflicts. The president claimed those partners “were not there for us” in the past.

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, The Independent, Truth Social