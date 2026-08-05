Trump’s nemesis warns ‘everyone around him knows’ he is unfit to be president

She claimed that White House insiders are fully aware of the situation.

Decades-long rivalries rarely fade quietly into the background.

When two famous figures spend years trading insults, the attacks usually become much more severe over time.

Now, a long-standing celebrity feud has flared up again with a deeply personal diagnosis.

A stark medical claim

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell recently sat down with journalist Kara Swisher for an interview on her podcast. They discussed the current political climate and the president’s rapidly falling poll numbers.

Swisher pointed out the shifting public mood. “Trump’s popularity is in the toilet right now, largely due to the war in Iran, his handling of the economy,” she said. She added that voters seem completely exhausted by his daily routine according to The Huffpost.

O’Donnell immediately took the conversation in a much more physical direction. She suggested that his administration is actively hiding a severe medical decline.

Everyone around him knows

The television star did not hold back. “And the fact that he’s falling asleep, that he’s very physically ill, that he doesn’t look like he’s long for this earth, that he shouldn’t be the man in control of the nuclear code,” O’Donnell stated.

She claimed that White House insiders are fully aware of the situation. “Like, these are things that everyone around him knows,” she told Swisher during the broadcast.

The president has faced heavy scrutiny lately for appearing to doze off at public events. HuffPost reports that the White House consistently pushes back against any rumors regarding his overall fitness for office.

Still, his medical schedule remains incredibly busy. In May, the president visited with 22 different specialists during a health checkup, and he frequently boasts about passing cognitive exams.

Across the ocean

Observers frequently point out visible signs of physical strain on the president. He suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, which causes swollen ankles, and he often sports visibly bruised hands.

This latest podcast interview is just the newest chapter in a massive, decades-long battle. The two have traded public insults for years, and the president recently targeted her with a bizarre artificial intelligence post on social media.

The bad blood between them runs incredibly deep. Following the 2024 election, O’Donnell relocated to Ireland for her own peace of mind.

After she applied for Irish citizenship, the president threatened to strip away her American passport. He legally lacks the power to do so, since she was born in the United States.

Sources: HuffPost, On With Kara Swisher