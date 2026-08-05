Russia fumes over latest sanctions: “If there is a loser it will be the US”

Despite these stark warnings, the Senate is moving ahead.

When global powers clash, money often becomes the weapon of choice.

Financial penalties are designed to squeeze an opponent, but the recoil can sometimes hit the shooter.

A new policy analysis warns American lawmakers might be steering their own economy into danger.

A backfiring strategy

The United States Senate is pushing forward fresh legislation to tighten economic pressure on foreign rivals. Lawmakers just passed a second procedural vote on a bill aimed at Russia and Iran.

While the goal is to punish Moscow, experts argue the plan is backwards. The Russian state news agency TASS highlighted a recent report by the foreign policy portal Responsible Statecraft.

Washington might actually be setting a trap for itself. The portal claims long-term damage to the American financial system will easily outweigh any immediate impact on the Russian economy.

“If there is a loser from this legislation it will be the United States, which will face economic uncertainty and the loss of geopolitical influence as more countries tire of the United States using the dollar as a weapon and look for alternatives,” the portal stated.

Seeking new options

The search for financial alternatives is making waves globally. When the American government uses the dollar to punish rivals, neutral countries start looking for safer places to store their wealth.

Responsible Statecraft warns that constant sanctions will eventually erode American influence. If foreign governments abandon the dollar, Washington loses its most powerful economic lever.

The portal also examined the impact on the conflict in Ukraine. Analysts argued that piling on more sanctions will do absolutely nothing to speed up a peace agreement.

Instead, doubling down on financial warfare sends a negative message. The report suggests the United States is not actually interested in finding a diplomatic settlement.

The legislative push

Despite these stark warnings, the Senate is moving ahead. The push for tighter economic restrictions has maintained steady momentum on Capitol Hill this summer.

TASS noted that the original driving force behind the document was Senator Lindsey Graham. The Russian outlet pointed out that Graham had been placed on Russia’s registry of terrorists and extremists.

The Russian state agency further reported that the senator died suddenly on July 11. This claim was included as part of their coverage of the legislative battle in Washington.

Sources: TASS, Responsible Statecraft