Michigan politician suspends his campaign against Trump-backed candidate, wins anyway

A congressional candidate from Michigan who was backed by Donald Trump managed to lose his election to a candidate who withdrew from the race three weeks ago.

President Donald Trump likes to be braggadocious when his endorsed candidates for any kind of office win elections.

But during the primary elections in Michigan last night, something out of the ordinary occurred.

A politician running for Congress, who was personally endorsed by Trump, lost to a fellow Republican who withdrew his candidacy almost three weeks ago.

The winning candidate who quit

A highly unusual scenario unfolded in Michigan on Tuesday. Republican voters selected their party nominee in the state’s 8th Congressional District, and the final tally left political observers completely baffled.

Thomas J. Smith secured a decisive victory by capturing 50.1 percent of the total primary vote. He easily defeated his opponent Amir Hassan.

The problem is that Smith officially ended his congressional campaign three weeks earlier. Despite suspending his campaign to endorse a third candidate, over 31,000 voters decided to vote for him anyway.

A bizarre outcome

That is over 10,000 more votes than Amir Hassan, who only managed to secure 33.6 percent of the final vote, according to Newsweek.

Hassan was by no means an unknown candidate. Donald Trump personally endorsed the former federal law enforcement officer, repeatedly urging local Republicans to send him to Washington.

“It is my Great Honor to endorse Amir Hassan, who is running to represent the fantastic people of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District,” Trump stated in his official endorsement message on Truth Social.

Who will be the Republican candidate?

Trump’s explicit backing usually serves as a golden ticket in local Republican primaries.

But it was not just Trump who had endorsed Hassan. The politician also secured the endorsement of the National Republican Congressional Committee and was seen as a candidate who could challenge the Democratic candidate come November.

The GOP now faces a significant administrative mess. They must figure out exactly how to handle a general election nominee who already packed up his campaign headquarters.

Getting ready for the primary election

Smith suspended all political activities in mid-July. State election rules, however, prevented his name from being removed from the printed ballots so close to the election date.

Hassan has not yet issued a formal concession statement. Following the deeply embarrassiAng defeat to a withdrawn rival, his campaign team remains entirely silent.

Smith dropped a statement, saying he was “humbled and honored that Republicans have chosen me to take the fight to Kristen McDonald Rivet.”

Whoever the Republican Party chooses as its candidate will run against incumbent Democrat Kirsten McDonald Rivet, who first won the role in 2024, despite Trump winning the 8th Congressional District in the presidential race.