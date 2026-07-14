Billions in Pentagon deals put Trump sons in spotlight

An investigation has examined investments connected to companies receiving substantial military business. The timing of those stakes and the firms’ earlier federal work are central to the reporting.

Most of the 15 companies examined in a Washington Post investigation had performed federal work before funds linked to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump invested in them.

Ten of the businesses already had government contracts or other federal work, including eight that received business during Joe Biden’s presidency. Most of the investments connected to the brothers, however, reportedly took place after their father won reelection in 2024.

Those earlier relationships show that many of the firms were established government contractors before the Trump family became involved. The investigation instead focused on the timing of the investments, the scale of the companies’ federal business and Donald Trump Jr.’s contacts with Defense Department officials.

The investments were made primarily through two firms. Donald Trump Jr. is a partner at 1789 Capital, while Eric Trump has described himself as a passive investor in American Ventures, an investment business connected to Dominari Holdings.

The Post reported that neither brother had notable experience in the defense technology sector before becoming involved with companies seeking Pentagon and other federal business. The brothers and their investment partners have framed the strategy as “patriotic capitalism,” arguing that the United States needs stronger domestic capacity in drones, robotics and other strategic technologies.

Companies contacted by the paper said they obtained their federal business through established contracting processes and without assistance from the president’s family. Some executives said they barely knew the brothers or had interacted with them only a few times.

Their previous federal work supports the companies’ position that many were established suppliers before the investments were made. Those records alone, however, do not determine whether the brothers’ later involvement affected the firms’ visibility, access to investors or relationships with government officials.

The central issue raised by the investigation is therefore not whether every contract resulted from a family connection. It is whether private investments created actual or perceived conflicts while the brothers’ father controlled the executive branch and promoted greater defense spending.

Firms received billions in federal business

The companies generated at least $3.2 billion in direct federal business after the Trump-linked investments were made, according to The Washington Post. Most of the awards were concentrated in the Defense Department, although some involved other federal agencies.

SpaceX and Anduril accounted for 97 percent of the direct government funding included in newspaper’s total.

Excluding those two companies, the remaining 13 businesses received about $103 million in direct government funding and nearly $1.8 billion in longer-term federal commitments after the investments.

The firms also held approximately $3.1 billion in guaranteed future contract options. These options represent committed opportunities under existing agreements, rather than money the companies had already received.

Some of the companies also gained places on shortlists of preapproved contractors that could compete for work under programs with combined ceilings approaching $200 billion.

Those ceilings represent the maximum value of shared contracting programs. They are not guaranteed awards, confirmed revenue or personal earnings for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Ten of the 15 companies had government business before the brothers invested. Five received their first federal contracts after the investments were made and while Donald Trump was president.

The concentration of the reported funding is also important. Although the headline totals run into the billions, most of the direct government money came through SpaceX and Anduril rather than being distributed evenly across the portfolio.

Companies deny receiving preferential treatment

Companies that responded to The Post said their contracts were awarded on the merits of their products and through rigorous government procurement procedures.

A Pentagon spokesman, Joel Valdez, said “no company receives preferential treatment” and that investors, political relationships and other outside affiliations played no role in department funding decisions.

A spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. said he did not communicate with the federal government on behalf of companies in which he invested or served as an adviser.

A person familiar with 1789 Capital also told the outlet that Trump Jr. did not sit on the firm’s investment committee and therefore had no formal role in its investment decisions.

Some company executives nevertheless acknowledged that a Trump family connection could bring commercial advantages unrelated to the contracting process.

Allan Evans, chief executive of drone company Unusual Machines, said that Trump Jr.’s involvement increased the company’s visibility and helped its stock-market profile. Evans said he did not know whether Trump Jr. played any role in the company’s later successes and said he had never requested favors.

The example illustrates the distinction between influencing a government contract and providing a company with greater public attention, investor interest or access to influential networks.

Defense spending accelerates

The Pentagon spending described in the investigation comes during a broader effort to modernize military equipment, increase domestic production and expand the use of emerging technologies.

That shift began during the Biden administration but has accelerated under President Trump, particularly in areas such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence and other technology designed for modern warfare.

The administration has also taken steps that benefit domestic drone manufacturers, including restrictions affecting new Chinese-made drones and policies encouraging federal agencies to accelerate testing and commercialization of American technology.

Supporters say the policies respond to China’s dominance of the commercial drone market and lessons from recent conflicts, including the extensive use of drones in Ukraine.

Critics argue that the Trump family’s investments create ethical concerns because some of the same companies may benefit financially from policies promoted by the administration.

White House rejects conflict allegations

The White House denied that the investments created improper conflicts.

“This is the same, tired narrative that Democrats have pushed against President Trump, his family, and his administration for a decade,” spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.

“There are no conflicts of interest.”

Her response rejected the ethical allegations but did not dispute the reported contract totals, the timing of the investments or the brothers’ limited defense-technology experience before their involvement in the sector.

The Post also quoted ethics experts and congressional Democrats who said the arrangement could undermine confidence in federal contracting, even without evidence that a specific award had been improperly influenced.

Trump Jr.’s Pentagon contacts draw scrutiny

Donald Trump Jr.’s contacts with Defense Department officials added another element to the investigation.

At a 2025 investment conference, he said he “helped craft some of [the department’s] messaging.”

Trump Jr. also said on his podcast that, while assisting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with personnel decisions, he looked for candidates who wanted the Pentagon to spend more money on drones.

The Post did not identify evidence that Trump Jr. directed or influenced a particular contract award.

His involvement in discussions about Pentagon messaging, personnel and spending priorities nevertheless provides context for scrutiny of investments tied to an administration expanding military production and accelerating defense procurement.

The investigation presents a more complicated picture than a direct exchange of political influence for government business.

Many of the companies had federal contracts before the brothers became involved. Some received their first contracts only after the investments and after Donald Trump returned to office. Several firms said the family played no role in their contracting success, while at least one executive acknowledged that Trump Jr.’s involvement increased the company’s visibility.

Questions remain about the precise ownership structures, the brothers’ financial returns and whether any companies received advantages after the investments were made.

Sources: The Washington Post