Trump’s own words may have revealed a serious illness

A remark about everyday medication has developed into a politically charged controversy in the United States.

Others are reading now

One doctor suggests that President Donald Trump may have disclosed more about his health than he intended.

That interpretation has been quickly dismissed by officials.

However, this is not an independent medical review, but an analysis reported by the US outlet Daily Beast.

A disputed interpretation

The background is a Wall Street Journal interview in January in which Trump said he takes aspirin daily. According to Daily Beast, physician Bruce Davidson, a professor at Washington State University, interpreted this as a possible indication that Trump may have suffered a stroke in the past.

Davidson’s reasoning, which he has presented in podcasts and articles reported on by Daily Beast, is based on the dosage of aspirin.

Also read

He argues that the level Trump described is more commonly used after a stroke than as a purely preventive measure.

It is important to stress that this is Davidson’s own medical interpretation, conveyed via Daily Beast, and not a confirmed diagnosis or an official medical assessment.

Early White House response

The White House reacted strongly to the reports.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the speculation, calling it unfounded and politically motivated.

She said the doctor was engaging in so-called armchair diagnosis and violating medical ethics. She emphasized that the president’s health is not in question and that the claims have no basis.

Also read

The official response followed a period in which Daily Beast had reported on bruises on Trump’s hands and other physical signs that had drawn media attention.

Why health sparks debate

Presidents’ health is a sensitive subject in the United States.

The country’s history includes several cases in which illnesses affecting sitting presidents were concealed or downplayed, making the issue politically charged.

In Trump’s case, the topic carries added weight because of his age and the polarized political climate.

The doctor’s reasoning

According to Daily Beast, Davidson also pointed to video clips in which Trump appeared to move differently, showed altered speech, or held his hands in ways that the doctor says can occur after neurological damage.

Also read

At the same time, he has said that even if Trump had suffered a stroke, it would not automatically mean he is unfit to be president. The focus, in his view, should be on ensuring the president receives proper care and that information is transparent.

The controversy continues

The White House has offered different explanations at various times for Trump’s bruises, including vigorous handshaking and medication.

After Trump’s own statement about taking aspirin, the official explanation was changed.

This has contributed to continued speculation, despite strong denials.

Source: Daily Beast