Intercepted recording allegedly shows Russia using sexual torture against its own troops who refuse to fight

“Now we will a preventive conversation,” a voice says in the recording.

A newly released intercepted conversation is shedding light on the atmosphere inside Russian military units in Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence, the recording suggests a climate of intimidation and extreme punishment for soldiers who refuse orders or attempt to avoid combat.

A chilling recording

The recording, released by Ukrainian officials, portrays commanders threatening subordinates with violence rather than formal military discipline.

“They took it, they took it, they brought the five hundredth one here, now we will have a preventive conversation ,” one voice says, referring to the detained soldier.

Another voice identified as a commander issues an order involving sexual violence against the detainee. In the recording he shouts: “In o..o ego cherenkom ot..ite na..y, so that he could not walk, b..d. Everything, in..bka etogo, tie on..y, tie b..d, let sr..t, s..t in pants on..y ,”.

Note: The quote is cited verbatim from the statement from GRU. We apoligize for how difficult it is to read.

Fear and coercion

Ukrainian intelligence says the exchange highlights what it describes as a culture of brutality within some Russian units deployed in the war.

Ukrainian intelligence said soldiers who refuse combat orders are sometimes labeled “five hundredth,” a slang term reportedly used within Russian ranks for refuseniks — troops unwilling to continue fighting.

Officials say such soldiers can face harsh punishment, including being tied up, threatened at gunpoint or detained in degrading conditions.

The agency argues that the intercepted conversation demonstrates how intimidation and violence are used to keep troops in position and discourage attempts to withdraw.

You can hear the recording on the YouTube channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine here (opens new tab).

Sources: Ukraine Defence Intelligence (GUR)