Trump’s ‘Threesome’ Remark During Library Speech Draws Attention

Trump joked about awarding himself and his sons the Medal of Honor during a speech that quickly veered from the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening into politics.

Donald Trump used the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on Wednesday as an opportunity to deliver a speech that quickly shifted away from the library’s history and toward current political issues.

About an hour into the speech, Trump turned to the Medal of Honor, speaking about Theodore Roosevelt and other father-son pairs who have received the United States’ highest military decoration. He then turned his attention to his two eldest sons, who were attending the event.

“Except for Arthur and Douglas MacArthur … they’re the only father and son pair to receive our nation’s highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty. Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome,” Trump said.

The remark reportedly prompted an audible gasp from several members of the audience, after which Trump quickly clarified that it was intended as a joke, The Independent reports.

A Speech Filled with Detours

Although the library’s inauguration served as the backdrop for the address, Trump spent most of his time discussing a wide range of other political issues.

He quickly moved away from the day’s theme, instead speaking about border policy, his administration, and criticizing Joe Biden as well as several NATO allies.

Earlier that day, Trump had already made a similar remark during a ceremony at which Theodore Roosevelt’s Medal of Honor was presented to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

At the event, the president said, among other things, “You know, I want to give one to myself, but they tell me, and I’m allowed to.”

The Medal of Honor is awarded for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.” Neither Trump nor his two eldest sons has served in the military, according to The Independent.

The Library in Focus

During his speech, Trump described Theodore Roosevelt as “a great man” and said the former president helped shape the United States into a strong nation.

He also said the visit had inspired plans for his own presidential library, which is expected to be built in Miami.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is an independent institution and is not one of the 16 official presidential libraries administered by the U.S. National Archives.

The event included, among other things, a train ride to the library, accompanied by riders dressed as Roosevelt’s famous Rough Riders, The Independent reported.

Although the inauguration marked the opening of a new cultural and historical landmark, coverage of the day largely focused on Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks and the many political detours he took during his speech.

Source: The Independent