US races to save Venezuela after staggering twin earthquakes strike

When natural disasters strike with sudden, catastrophic force, political rivalries can vanish in an instant.

Global emergencies have a unique power to reshape international ties overnight, turning bitter adversaries into unexpected partners. According to Dr. News, a devastating crisis in South America is doing exactly that, drawing a swift response from Washington,

Sudden destruction

Two powerful earthquakes recently rocked Venezuela, leaving a trail of severe damage west of Caracas. The disaster struck late Thursday, immediately knocking out infrastructure and plunging the entire nation into emergency mode.

Information has been scarce due to the country’s tightly controlled media environment. Relatives abroad are struggling to find updates, but international agencies are already painting a grim picture.

According to the Reuters news agency, acting president Delcy Rodríguez stated that at least 32 people have died and 700 others are injured. But the United States Geological Survey fears the true toll is much worse, estimating that tens of thousands may have died in the ruins.

Stepping up

As reports of the devastation spread, Washington moved quickly to offer emergency assistance to its southern neighbor. The relief effort is mobilizing resources across multiple federal departments to provide immediate on-the-ground support.

US President Donald Trump announced the humanitarian mission on his social media platform, Truth Social. He pledged full American backing for the recovery efforts.

“The United States stands ready, willing and able to help. I have instructed every agency in our government to prepare to act quickly. We will be there for our new and good friends,” Trump said.

Behind the scenes, American officials are already coordinating the logistics. On the social media site X, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed that the administration is actively communicating with Venezuelan authorities to deploy aid.

Shifting alliances

Sending help so quickly reflects a dramatic shift in a historically tense relationship. This sudden cooperation follows major political changes that shook Caracas earlier this year.

Ties between the two nations began thawing after a January military raid led to the arrest of then-president Nicolás Maduro by American forces. Following that operation, the Trump administration forged a close partnership with the interim government under Rodríguez.

The State Department has now activated a specialized disaster response task force. Over on X, State Department official Jeremy Lewin shared details of the incoming deployment.

“In collaboration with partners in Venezuela’s interim government, the United States will send search and rescue teams, medical and humanitarian supplies, and other resources to the country in the crucial first days following this tragic natural disaster,” Lewin wrote.

Sources: Dr News, Reuters, Truth Social, CNN, X, USGS