World Cup fans met with surprise rule, they were not aware of

Visiting fans have gotten an unexpected surprise at the stadiums.

World Cup tickets were never going to be cheap.

For many supporters, though, the surprise expense has not come from flights, hotels or food inside the stadium. It has come from the bag in their hand.

Across tournament venues, fans are discovering that ordinary backpacks and larger purses are not allowed inside stadiums under FIFA’s clear-bag policy, leaving some scrambling at the gates before kickoff.

A costly surprise before the match

The rule has created a small matchday economy outside stadiums, where vendors sell clear plastic bags to supporters who arrive unaware of the restrictions.

Prices are often around $20, adding yet another cost to an already expensive World Cup experience.

Some fans have been forced to empty their belongings into approved bags or pay to store their own bags nearby.

“It shocked and surprised me,” said Ethan Magda, 19, from Arizona, outside the Los Angeles stadium to Reuters.

He said he had checked online before attending but had not understood that a clear bag would be required.

“I bought my ticket like two months ago, and I looked on the website. I looked for why I can bring in what I can’t bring in. Obviously I can’t bring knives and guns and stuff like that, obviously, but it didn’t say anything about clear bags.”

International fans caught off guard

The policy is familiar to many American sports fans, but less common for supporters arriving from countries where stadium entry rules work differently.

Taiwanese fan Ken Son said he was surprised after being told his small grey bag could not be taken inside.

“I didn’t know we can’t bring this bag,” he said after collecting it from a paid storage locker.

“And I think this bag is really small, so I’m really surprised that I cannot bring it into the game.”

Security comes first

Clear-bag policies are common at major events in the United States, where authorities often cite concerns about weapons, terrorism and crowd safety.

Europe has also tightened stadium security over the past decade, especially after attacks in Paris in 2015 and Manchester in 2017, but clear-bag requirements remain less universal.

FIFA lists the clear-bag rule prominently on its World Cup Fan Safety and Support page.

Supporters who are used to the policy say it can make security checks faster and reduce risk inside stadiums.

“I think it’s really safe, like as many shootings as there are, as many problems there are,” said Adriene Napolitano, 16.

“Even though you might have to buy your own bag, like, it’s keeping everyone in the stadium safe, you know.”

Another lesson for travelling fans

For thousands of supporters, the tournament is their first World Cup in North America.

Many are learning that matchday rules can be just as unfamiliar as the stadiums themselves.

The frustration is not only about the rule, but about the timing. Fans often discover the problem after reaching the stadium, with little choice but to buy a clear bag, pay for storage or abandon items.

For some, the policy is a sensible safety measure.

For others, it is an annoying final bill before they even reach their seat.