Two Russian women detained in US after entering military base

Embassy says US did not notify Russia of detentions.

US authorities have detained two Russian citizens in California after an incident involving a restricted military site.

Russian officials say the women are now being held in immigration custody and face deportation, as diplomats seek further details from US agencies.

The case has drawn attention due to the lack of formal notification to Moscow.

Detention in California

According to a statement from the Russian Embassy in Washington, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement took custody of two Russian women after they allegedly entered the territory of Camp Pendleton, a major US Marine Corps base in California.

“According to the information of the Immigration and Customs Service of the United States as of January 26, it was granted custody of two female Russian citizens, detained after trespassing onto the territory of the Camp Pendleton in California,” the embassy said in response to an inquiry from TASS.

Held pending repatriation

The embassy said the women are currently being held at a local deportation center.

“At present, they are kept at a local deportation center pending repatriation,” the statement added.

No further details were provided about how or why the women entered the military base, or whether charges beyond immigration violations have been filed.

The Russian Embassy said it has not received official notification from the US Department of State regarding the detention.

According to the statement, Russian diplomats are maintaining contact with US immigration authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The embassy said it is also working to ensure that the detainees’ rights are fully respected while they remain in custody.

