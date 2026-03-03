Two US embassies hit by drones, employees being evacuated from six countries

Irani drones reportedly hit the embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Following the launch of Operation Epic Fury (the codename for the attack on Iran), Iran has retaliated with counter attacks using drones and missiles.

Several US embassies have been targeted, and now, the US is pulling its embassy staff out for safety reasons.

Reuters reports that the US has initiated mandatory evacuations for non.emergency government personnel and their families in:

Jordan

Bahrain

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

Embassies hit by drones

According to CNN, Iran has struck the US embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, prompting the embassies to shut down operations until further notice.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries.

Marines open fire on protesters

Reuters reports that US Marines opened fire on demonstrators trying to storm the US consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, over the weekend.

Reuters sources say, it is unclear, if the shots hit any of the protesters.

