U.S. running dangerously low on key missiles after months of war, sources say

U.S. military reportedly running out of some of its most advanced missiles.

Questions about the U.S. military’s long-term readiness are growing after new information suggested that months of fighting with Iran have significantly reduced America’s stockpile of some of its most advanced long-range missiles.

According to Reuters via. multiple sources familiar with internal military data, the U.S. Army has consumed most of its inventory of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) during the five-month conflict. Both weapon systems are designed to destroy targets from long distances while keeping American forces out of harm’s way.

Officials familiar with the situation told Reuters that the military has used “virtually all” of its available ATACMS and PrSM missiles, although the exact number remaining has not been disclosed.

Military planners are said to be concerned that shrinking supplies could affect Washington’s ability to respond to future crises involving rivals such as China or Russia if another conflict were to erupt.

Sources also said the heavy reliance on long-range missiles reflected a strategic decision to avoid riskier operations involving manned aircraft over Iranian territory.

White House pushes back

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about U.S. weapons inventories, insisting the country’s military remains in a stronger position than any other nation.

“Our defense companies are, at this moment, making more munitions than they have ever made before, in addition to expanding their plants and equipment at record levels.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell echoed that message, arguing that the armed forces remain fully prepared for future operations.

“America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing.”

Defense analysts agree that missile production has accelerated in recent years, but several have warned that manufacturing may still struggle to keep pace with the demands of a prolonged, high-intensity conflict.

ATACMS missiles have already been used extensively in Ukraine, while the newer Precision Strike Missile is gradually replacing its predecessor. Because PrSM remains relatively new, available stockpiles were limited before the conflict with Iran even began.

Defensive weapons also affected

Concerns extend beyond offensive missiles.

Reports indicate that Patriot interceptor missiles and THAAD defensive systems have also been consumed at a rapid pace during the conflict. Separate estimates published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies suggest roughly 65 percent of Patriot interceptors and at least 38 percent of THAAD interceptors have been used since the fighting began.

According to one source familiar with the matter, the U.S. has also expended nearly half of its global inventory of Tomahawk cruise missiles, although Reuters was unable to independently verify that figure.

Internal discussions inside the Trump administration have reportedly focused on how long military operations against Iran could continue without reducing strategic stockpiles to levels that could affect America’s ability to respond elsewhere in the world.