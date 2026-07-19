Ukraine continues weakening Russia, targets infrastructure in Crimea and occupied Luhansk

Ukrainian forces carried out overnight strikes against an oil depot in Russia’s Stavropol region and several infrastructure targets in occupied Crimea and Luhansk.

Ukraine launched another series of overnight strikes on Russian-controlled territory, targeting energy and infrastructure sites in occupied Crimea, occupied Luhansk and Russia’s Stavropol region, according to reports.

According to Digi24, citing News.ro, monitoring channels said the attacks formed part of Kyiv’s ongoing campaign against military and logistical assets linked to Russia’s war effort.

Multiple strikes

An oil depot in the city of Mikhailovsk, in Russia’s Stavropol region, was reportedly hit for the third time in three weeks, according to the Telegram channel Exilenova Plus, cited by News.ro.

According to Digi24, the latest strike follows reports that the same facility was targeted on July 13, when social media channels said Ukrainian forces had attacked the oil depot in southern Russia.

Residents in the occupied city of Luhansk also reported hearing explosions overnight, according to Exilenova Plus.

Crimea affected

In occupied Yalta, a power substation caught fire after it was reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones, causing electricity outages, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Crimean Wind also said explosions were heard in Kerch, prompting the temporary closure of the Kerch Bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia. Another electrical substation, in the village of Mindalne near Sudak, was also reportedly hit during the overnight attacks.

According to Digi24, Ukraine has repeatedly targeted military infrastructure inside Russia and in occupied territories, saying the strikes are aimed at weakening Moscow’s ability to sustain its invasion. On the night of July 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed strikes on two Russian logistics centers, an oil depot and several targets in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Sources: Digi24, News.ro